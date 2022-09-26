Tony Khan Approves Ian Riccaboni's AEW Dynamite Request

"AEW Dynamite" is shaping up to have a big fight feel this upcoming Wednesday and Ian Riccaboni wants to call the action. Tony Khan announced on Monday that Chris Jericho would be defending his Ring Of Honor World Championship against former ROH World Champion Bandido. Riccaboni, ROH's long-time commentator who has called matches on AEW television before, tossed his hat in the ring to join the big match's commentary team.

"Hi Tony Khan!" Riccaboni tweeted out. "Don't mean to air out business in public but I, uh, live in nearby, beautiful Allentown, PA and would really enjoy being a part of the team for this tremendous match. I know Bandido and The Ocho™️ well. You don't get the business if you don't ask for it, so..." Riccaboni's pitch to join "Dynamite" commentary caught fire on social media as fans showed their enthusiasm for the potential of ROH's play-by-play man being in the booth for Jericho vs. Bandido. One individual who didn't advocate for Riccaboni's presence was MJF, who disparaged the commentator and his state of residency. "Stay home," MJF wrote. "We've got enough losers from Pennsylvania in the arena this week."

However, it didn't take long for Tony Khan to accept Riccaboni's offer. "Makes good sense," Tony tweeted, telling Riccaboni he would "see [him] in Philly." Riccaboni has sometimes been on the headset for the ROH matches that have taken place on AEW programming, but is not a constant fixture, hence his public request to Khan to take part in this week's "Dynamite." While there have been talks about a new ROH television program, outside of two pay-per-view events, ROH stalwarts like Riccaboni and Bobby Cruise have been relegated to cameo appearances on AEW programming while Khan works to get his vision for the promotion off the ground.