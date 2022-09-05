Tony Khan Provides Update On Status Of ROH TV Show

Tony Khan bought Ring of Honor Wrestling earlier this year. Since then, the company has run two pay-per-views in the form of "Supercard of Honor" and "Death Before Dishonor." We have even seen Ring of Honor championships defended on AEW's weekly shows and events. However, the status of a new weekly television ROH show has been a mystery since Khan acquired the promotion, but the AEW President recently confirmed that he's still working on securing a deal.

"I don't have anything to announce," Khan said while speaking to Wrestling Observer Radio ahead of AEW's "All Out" show on Sunday, September 4. "It's something we're still working on and actively excited about. And where that could live and where it might live, I don't know yet."

Until a television deal is secured, Khan plans on putting on more PPVs. Furthermore, he's feeling optimistic about the company's future growth based on how well "Supercard of Honor" and "Death Before Dishonor" performed. He said that "Death Before Dishonor" did 40,000 buys, which helped the company gain more exposure, and the plan is to do more of them. "The Ring of Honor pay-per-views will be continuing and I'm really excited to keep doing what I think have been some of the best Ring of Honor pay-per-views ever."

Ever since Khan bought Ring of Honor, we have seen dream matches like FTR vs The Briscoes and big moments such as Claudio Castagnoli winning his first world championship. He's also been signing talent for the brand, including the Briscoes, who signed contracts earlier this year.