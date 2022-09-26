WWE Raw Preview (9/26): Sami Zayn In Action, Johnny Gargano And Kevin Owens Team Up, More

Tonight's edition of "WWE Raw" emanates from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Featured on the show will be the fallout from last week's episode where Matt Riddle and The Judgment Day got physical inside the ring. Riddle had turned down an offer to join Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley in the group. It'll be Riddle vs. Priest on tonight's show.

Also set for "Raw" will be a tag team match, as Johnny Gargano will team up with Kevin Owens to take on Alpha Academy. This was set up on last week's show, as Chad Gable and Otis took exception to Gargano costing Austin Theory his match against Owens. As the two were about to attack Gargano, Owens appeared and the challenge for a tag team match was made.

There's one match on tonight's show that comes as a result of some social media banter. AJ Styles took to his Twitter account to react to Sami Zayn receiving his "Honorary Uce" T-shirt from The Bloodline. Styles suggested that Zayn looked desperate, which is why the two will collide in a singles match tonight. Solo Sikoa will be ringside with Zayn.

"Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair is set for action as well, as she'll take on IYO SKY of Damage CTRL. SKY is one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions along with Dakota Kai. Seth "Freakin" Rollins cost Rey Mysterio a tag team match against The Judgment Day last week by attacking the future Hall of Famer's partner Riddle. Rollins and Mysterio are set for singles action tonight.