Former WWE NXT UK Talent Discusses Shawn Michael's Input On The Brand

Shawn Michaels was hands-on with the WWE's "NXT UK" brand, according to one former member of the roster.

Making an appearance Sunday on the "Ringsiders Wrestling" podcast, "Wild Boar" Mike Hitchman shared insight into how much Michaels helped the brand's wrestlers during remote video reviews.

"As wrestlers, when you get to a certain level and have been doing this a certain amount of time, you think, 'I've got a grasp of what I'm doing,' " Hitchman said. "Then you listen to someone like Shawn Michaels speak and it's like, 'Oh, he is looking at things and thinking about things on another level."

Hitchman, who wrestled for the "NXT UK" brand from 2018 until it went on hiatus last month, said that even though WWE coaches didn't come over to the UK during the pandemic, the roster members still held video review sessions with certain coaches from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Hitchman said that video sessions with trainers like Michaels gave him and others in the UK brand a new perspective on things they could do in the ring.

"It's really interesting, in the same sense of the things you can do in-ring like the psychology aspect is exactly the same," he said. "You think about it a different way and you think, 'Oh sh*t, maybe I can add another level onto what I'm already doing."

Michaels is one of professional wrestling's greatest performers, having won four world championships in the WWE and earning himself the nickname "Mr. WrestleMania" for his matches at the company's marquee event.

