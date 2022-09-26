Nikki A.S.H. Teases Big Character Shift On WWE Raw

Nikki A.S.H. could be preparing for a drastic character overhaul.

Following her loss to the debuting Candice LeRae on the 9/26 "WWE Raw" in Edmonton, Nikki unmasked herself, sat on the mat and burst into tears. The announcers alluded to Nikki having "a collapse" in the ring before WWE cut to a promotional video hyping the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event.

Nikki's frustrations could be attributed to her series of losses in recent months, with her last televised victory on "Raw" coming against Akira Tozawa for the 24/7 Title on July 18. While she & Doudrop did beat Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction on "NXT" earlier this month, the duo has not enjoyed much success on the main roster since coming together as a team earlier this year.

Earlier this month, a distraught Nikki was spotted throwing her mask in the trash and arguing with Doudrop in a backstage segment, following their loss to Aliyah & Raquel Rodriguez. However, Nikki went about her business the following week and there was no mention of her ditching the mask, or splitting from Doudrop.

Nikki had originally debuted her "Almost Superhero" gimmick in June 2021, riding a wave of popularity that led to her winning the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Shortly thereafter, she would cash in the briefcase on Charlotte Flair to win the "Raw" Women's Championship for the first time in her career. Later that year, Nikki formed a new team with Rhea Ripley as the duo quickly captured the Women's Tag Team Titles before dropping them to Carmella & Queen Zelina.

In January, Nikki turned heel by attacking Ripley a few weeks after they failed to recapture the Women's Tag Team Titles. Subsequently, Nikki ditched her blue mask for a darker mask to signify her heel turn. She has been donning a black mask since the heel turn.