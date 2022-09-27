Ricky Starks Weighs In On Pumpkin Spice

Ricky Starks is feeling himself right now as he rightfully should. This past weekend, he was able to exact the revenge he was looking for against Powerhouse Hobbs, defeating his best friend turned bitter rival in the main event of "AEW Rampage: Grand Slam" in a Lights Out match. Starks now appears to be taking this success and goodwill out for a test drive by venturing into some dangerous territory: declaring war on one of the fall's most notable traditions.

Earlier this week, Starks took to Twitter, unprovoked, to deliver the opening salvo: "Sorry, wanted to clarify: Pumpkin spice is absolute trash."

While Starks received a moderate amount of support, such as from "All Ego" Ethan Page, he also got some serious pushback questioning his foolish take, with rapper Mega Ran ranking among his doubters. However, Starks was not going to be deterred nor change his mind. "It's so bad, man," Starks responded.

As for why he apparently loathes all things pumpkin spice, Starks had no intention of leaving you in the dark, filling Twitter in on his stance with a definitive answer. "It's like taking all the scents inside of a Yankee Candle and putting it as a flavor on everything," Starks tweeted.

As if Starks' burial of pumpkin spice had not reached Booker T at WrestleMania 19 levels yet, he put the final nail in the coffin by emphatically stating that he'd rather spritz Bath and Body Works cucumber melon in his mouth if given the choice.

Starks is currently not announced for this week's episodes of "AEW Dynamite" or "AEW Rampage" from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. There is no word yet on how the pumpkin spice community of Philly has reacted to this absolute take.