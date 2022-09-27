Ken Shamrock Has Fans Buzzing With White Rabbit Tease

Just when you thought it was safe to crawl out of the rabbit hole, another conspiracy theory regarding WWE's infatuation with the 1967 Jefferson Airplane tune "White Rabbit" has emerged — this time, courtesy of Ken Shamrock.

Shamrock used his Twitter page to retweet a WWE posting of a video from last night's "Raw" in which Kevin Owens unleashed an elbow drop on Otis that sent the latter crashing through a ringside table. In the backdrop of Owens' violent athleticism was a sign held up by an audience member that read "Ken Shamrock Has Heart." In his quote tweet, Shamrock added only the white rabbit emoji that has become ubiquitous on wrestling Twitter.

While most of the speculation on the "White Rabbit" mania has focused on the potential return of Bray Wyatt to WWE, or something related to current WWE star Karrion Kross, this is the first time Shamrock has come up. Indeed, the appearance of the "Ken Shamrock Has Heart" sign from the "Raw" audience marked a very rare occurrence of Shamrock being acknowledged by WWE at all — he was with the organization from 1997 to 1999, and recently lamented that Vince McMahon's company failed to tap his fullest potential.

Regardless of the true meaning of the "White Rabbit" teases, which has yet to be revealed, it's clear Shamrock is interested in working with WWE again. A significant portion of his recent wrestling-related Twitter activity has been devoted to his apparent desire to serve as the special guest referee/enforcer for the upcoming Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules.