Bianca Belair Shows Off Damage Following WWE Raw

The match between "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair and IYO SKY that kicked off "Raw" last night received a standing ovation after Belair hit her signature KOD for the win. However, despite the victory, Belair did not come out of the match unscathed.

"The EST of WWE" took to Twitter and posted a picture showing off her swelled, busted lip, which occurred during the quick-paced action of the match. "Had to get EXTREME with @Iyo_SkyWWE tonight, since @itsBayleyWWE always has one of her birds do HER work," Belair wrote.

Belair, alongside allies Asuka and Alexa Bliss, has been intertwined in a heated feud with Damage CTRL's Bayley, SKY, and Dakota Kai since August. At Clash at the Castle earlier this month, Damage CTRL managed to defeat Belair, Asuka, and Bliss in a six-woman tag match, setting the stage for a long-awaited singles match between Bayley and Belair for the "Raw" Women's Championship at Extreme Rules on October 8.

As we learned last night, this won't be any ordinary wrestling match — Belair and Bayley will clash in a ladder match. In such a match, there are no disqualifications, so it's possible that SKY, Kai, Asuka and Bliss could all get involve