Update On Roman Reigns' Status For WWE SmackDown Season Premiere

Those who are wondering when Roman Reigns' next WWE appearance will be, now have the answer. Back in May, news broke that the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion would take on a lighter schedule after signing a new deal with WWE. The reports were indeed true, as Reigns hasn't been seen on several episodes of "RAW" and "SmackDown" over the past few months. He's even missed premium live events such as Hell in a Cell and Money in the Bank.

This often leaves fans questioning when The Tribal Chief will grace the WWE ring again. It looks like it won't be long this time as the official Twitter account of DCU Center, which will play host to the season premiere of "SmackDown," has announced that Reigns will be in attendance for the October 7 "season premiere" episode.

It's actually a quick turnaround for Reigns these days. The Head of the Table was last seen on the September 23 episode of "SmackDown" where he initially teased forcing Sami Zayn out of all business affairs with The Bloodline but instead ended up gifting him an "Honorary Uce" t-shirt.

Reigns already has his next title defense scheduled and will put the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5. Reigns is not currently booked for WWE Extreme Rules on October 8 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. His last match took place at Clash at The Castle on September 3 in Cardiff, Wales. He successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre thanks to an assist from Solo Sikoa.