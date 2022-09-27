WWE NXT Preview (9/27): Pub Rules Match, Ladder Match Qualifier, And Grimes Vs. Gacy

The latest era of "WWE NXT" hasn't exactly delivered the black and gold of old that some fans were hoping for, but this week provides a proving ground for some of its young talent.

Tonight's episode of "NXT" will be headlined by a" Pub Rules" Match featuring Brooks and Jensen vs. Gallus. The Scottish tandem of Mark Coffey and Wolfgang threw shade at the former "NXT UK" Tag Team Champions when they tried to join Gallus in a cribbage game, and things got heated. Now the two teams prepare for a somewhat more physical contest, while Brooks and Jensen's teammate, Fallon Henley, goes one-on-one with "NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose.

Meanwhile, the stakes are considerably higher for Wes Lee and Tony D'Angelo as they battle to determine who will qualify for the "NXT" North American Championship Ladder Match, and the stakes are personal for Brutus Creed, who takes on Damon Kemp, who was the catalyst for crushing the Diamond Mine and cost The Creed Brothers their "NXT" Tag Team Championship.

Elsewhere, Nikkita Lyons doesn't think she or Zoey Stark has to prove anything to get a shot at the "NXT" Women's Tag Team titles, but she's willing to prove herself anyway in a singles match against Kayden Carter. Cameron Grimes, however, is not looking to prove anything to The Schism except that he wants nothing do with them. Grimes was attacked after turning down the faction's invite, and now he's looking to kick Joe Gacy down a peg.