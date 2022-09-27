MJF Weighs In On Whether Vince McMahon's Legacy Has Been Tarnished

Like his namesake Jacob wrestled the angel, MJF is wrestling with Vince McMahon's complicated legacy.

"Vince McMahon recently retired amidst a slew of interesting sentiments from a couple of different women," MJF said on a recent episode of the "KFC Podcast." MJF and the host noted that McMahon had reportedly been forced to pay "big bills, like MJF money" in non-disclosure agreements with former female employees, to silence allegations of abuse and misconduct at the hands of the former WWE Chairman & CEO, as well as former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis.

"Is his legacy – in full – tarnished?" MJF mused, "Maybe. Did he put out some of the best professional wrestling in the history of the business? Absolutely."

The AEW Casino Ladder Match Winner finds it "hard to believe" that Vince McMahon is "miserable" in retirement. "He's probably crying into a bed of money in his mansion in Connecticut. I think he's fine – not that he should be if he did do these horrible things."

On the whole, MJF has a hard time dismissing McMahon's lengthy tenure. "He had a great run."

McMahon has since been replaced by his daughter Stephanie McMahon, who is currently the WWE's first Chairwoman and shares the CEO duties with co-CEO Nick Khan, who is also President of the company. The creative direction of the company has since been taken over by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who has hired back a number of WWE Superstars that were deemed expendable under McMahon's leadership.