Update On How To Watch WOW - Women Of Wrestling

WOW – Women of Wrestling is back in a big way, returning to television this past September 17 with executive producer and color commentator AJ Mendez leading the way. As it does in wrestling, the show always continues, with Siren the Voodoo Doll & Chainsaw vs. The Bully Busters, Penelope Pink vs. Vivan Rivera, Gigi Funna vs. Commander Sahara Spars now confirmed for the next episode. And for those uncertain about how to watch WOW, PWInsider has exclusively released a list of the times and channels for the 50 cities airing the show for fans. However, it should be noted that Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman checked the time for Chicago's airing of WOW and while it does air on WCIU, it was listed at 6 p.m. CST and not Noon as the report notes. So, make sure to double-check your local listings.

It was previously noted that WOW wanted to bring in another unforgettable star from WWE to garner more attention to the product: Lita. However, the WWE Hall of Famer reportedly had no interest in working with David McLane for never specified reasons. The promotion with origins to GLOW signed a multi-year deal with ViacomCBS in October 2021 to air new weekly episodes after taking a break at the beginning of the pandemic. The women's wrestling promotion is owned by Los Angeles Laker owner Jeanie Buss, who stands alongside AJ Lee as Executive Producer for the show.

The promotion is often in the spotlight for positive reasons, but they've also had their fair share of scandals, including when Tessa Blanchard had a falling out with the company in April 2022. According to reports, the former Impact World Champion cut a promo on fellow WOW star Samantha Sage that "tore her apart," causing other women in the company to voice their concerns about any future feuds with Blanchard.