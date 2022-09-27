New Report Clarifies If AEW Battle Of The Belts Will Air Live On TNT

AEW fans are reportedly in for two hours of live wrestling action on October 7. According to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, the company's fourth "Battle of the Belts" special will air live following "Rampage," rather than being taped earlier in the night.

While previous "Battle of the Belts" events have all aired on a Saturday, the latest special has been moved up to Friday and will air directly after "Rampage," which is set to begin an hour earlier than normal at 9 p.m. In doing so, AEW will avoid running "Battle of the Belts" directly against WWE's "Extreme Rules" premium live event, scheduled to take place the following evening.

The first "Battle of the Belts" special aired live back in January, while the following two iterations of the event were both taped earlier in the week, allowing spoilers to trickle out before the programs aired. Thus far, apart from Sammy Guevara winning the vacant Interim TNT Championship at the first special, there has only been one title change during "Battle of the Belts." Sammy Guevara defeated Scorpio Sky at "Battle of the Belts II" in April to become a three-time TNT Champion, a feat that had previously only been accomplished by former AEW executive vice president Cody Rhodes.

Though there has been no lineup announced for the show as of yet, the fact that the quarterly special is airing live once again could bode well for a potential title change, allowing fans in the audience and at home to experience the event at the same time.