Bayley Says She And Finn Balor Feel Like They Are In 2015

Bayley has been feeling a throwback vibe since Vince McMahon retired from WWE as the Chairman and CEO. McMahon was known for being quite hands-on with the main roster shows, "Raw" and "SmackDown." For Bayley, things still haven't sunk in fully two months later. "It's still so weird to me," Bayley said on "The Five Count" podcast. "When the news broke that he was retiring, I was just kind of in shock, and it felt like we needed to — I'm like, 'Do we party, or do we go sit around and sit in our feelings and feel weird?' It was such a strange feeling. It still is talked about backstage how different things are and not worse or better, it's just super different."

Bayley went on to say that working with Paul "Triple H" Levesque in the past on the "NXT" brand helped ease any concerns she may have had. "I was talking to Finn Balor backstage the other day," Bayley said. "Triple H just walked by and he's like, 'Hey guys, what's up?' We were just like, 'Man, isn't this so weird? It just feels like seven years ago again,' especially with Finn because him and I were champions at the same time in "NXT" and Hunter was very hands-on and having him there again, it just feels like "Twilight Zone."

Bayley is back to being a key figure on WWE television after returning from injury. She formed the Damage CTRL faction at SummerSlam shortly after McMahon announced his retirement. Thanks to Bayley's assistance, Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai and IYO SKY are now the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Bayley herself is headed into a title shot against "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules.

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit "The Five Count" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.