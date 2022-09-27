Fandango Opens Up About Hoping CM Punk Finds Happiness

CM Punk returned to wrestling at All Out 2021, and one year later, following All Out 2022, Punk was involved in a backstage altercation with Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, and Ace Steel, leading to multiple suspensions. This brawl came as a result of Punk's explosive comments during the post-All Out 2022 media scrum. Punk is currently injured, has been stripped of the AEW World Championship, and his status with the company is unknown, but former "NXT" Tag Team Champion Fandango, who worked with Punk in WWE, recently shared his feelings on the Second City Saint.

"I hope he finds what he's looking for and I hope he finds happiness," Fandango said during an appearance on "Cafe De Rene." "We used to be really close. I haven't talked to him in years, I don't know ... I hope he finds happiness, man, I really do. You know, I don't want anyone to be upset or tired or beat up."

"He seemed really unhappy," Fandango continued. "I understand both points of view in that situation. I'm obviously not there, I don't really know everybody, I don't know the situation 100%. But I'm f***ing weird and old school ... I don't like guys f***ing hazing people or like, threatening people, but sometimes a little animosity backstage brings out some competitiveness in the locker room. You know what I'm saying? Because if there's some guy that I have a little beef with, bro, and I'm working him, like, I'll never stiff him, but I'm gonna try to outwork the motherf***er. I'm gonna try to have a better match than him."

