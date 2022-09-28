The Rock And AEW Will Be In The Same Canadian Town On October 13

In what can be deemed as an interesting coincidence, Dwayne Johnson and AEW will both be in Toronto, Canada on October 13.

While AEW will be at The Coca-Cola Coliseum to tape an episode of "Rampage," The Rock will be making an appearance at Cineplex's The Rec Room for a special screening of "Black Adam," his highly-anticipated upcoming film.

For what it's worth, the two arenas in Toronto are located just 1.5 miles apart from each other.

The Rock hyped his return to Toronto, the location of his iconic match against Hollywood Hogan at WrestleMania 18, via a video message posted on social media.

"TORONTO, it's been way too long," The Rock tweeted on Monday. "I'll see you OCT 13th."

Meanwhile, AEW will make its long-awaited debut in Canada next month, starting with a live episode of "Dynamite" on October 12. The following night, the promotion will tape an episode of "Rampage" also at The Coca-Cola Coliseum, the home arena of the Toronto Marlies.

The shows will also mark AEW's first-ever venture outside the United States in the promotion's three-year history. According to AEW President Tony Khan, the company had originally scheduled several live events in Canada in 2020 but was forced to postpone them due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the likes of Kenny Omega (suspension), Kyle O'Reilly (injury) and Christian Cage (injury) are currently out of action, there's no shortage of Canadians on the AEW roster as Chris Jericho, "All Ego" Ethan Page, The Bunny, Shawn Spears and Evil Uno are expected to travel up North for a homecoming next month.