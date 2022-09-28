Jim Ross Had No Idea Recent AEW Debut Was Going To Happen

AEW is constantly bringing in new talent, with the latest being Bandido, who is making his AEW debut tonight on "Dynamite." Last week on "Dynamite," Saraya made her surprise AEW debut and will appear on "Dynamite" tonight. She was not the only star to debut for AEW last week, as during the match pitting Sting and Darby Allin against the House of Black,The Great Muta showed up to help Sting and Allin walk away with the victory. AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross revealed he did not know about Muta's debut beforehand.

"I had no idea he was even going to be there, so that's good for me," Ross said on his "Grilling JR" podcast. "I love them surprises and it was great seeing Muta. He really got his career launched in WCW back in the day. So, it was kind of cool. Good thinking outside the box by [AEW owner] Tony Khan, I thought, to get this guy. It's quite the list of add-ons."

Muta, who wrestles as Keiji Muto in Japan, has been in the wrestling business for more than 35 years and traveled across the globe. Muta, 60, has wrestled for WCW, NJPW, AJPW, Wrestle-1,TNA, and DDT Pro Wrestling, and he currently wrestles for Pro Wrestling NOAH. He has won the Triple Crown Championship, IWGP Heavyweight Championship, and GHC Heavyweight Championship. Muta will have his official retirement match in early 2023. In Muta's penultimate match, he will team with Sting.

