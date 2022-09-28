Naomi Responds To Lash Legend Comparision

Naomi spent 13 years in WWE, including 10 years on the main roster. She won the Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34, the "SmackDown" Women's Championship on two occasions, and most recently the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with Sasha Banks. The duo were stripped of the titles after walking out of the May 16, 2022, episode of "Monday Night Raw."

On Twitter, Naomi was compared to "NXT" up-and-comer Lash Legend, with @WinDixie14 stating that Legend is a "Offbrand Naomi." Naomi responded to the comparison, tweeting: "Absolutely NOT! Lash is in her own lane. I'm very proud of her and I look forward to her growth and success. Please stop comparing us black women for the wrong reasons. Respectfully. ✌️" To Naomi's point, her wrestling persona and Legend's are vastly different.

Legend, who made her way to wrestling following a short-lived stint in the WNBA, is one of a number of "NXT" talents to make their in-ring debut during the "NXT 2.0" version of the brand. Legend has wrestled 31 times since her debut in December 2021, including TV and live events, most recently losing to Fallon Henley on the September 13 edition of "NXT." Along with picking up televised wins against opponents such as Henley, Tatum Paxley, and Amari Miller since beginning her career, Legend has a talk show on "NXT" known as "Lashing Out with Lash Legend," and is currently aligned with "NXT" Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly.