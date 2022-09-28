Saraya Sends Message To Taz And Excalibur Ahead Of AEW Dynamite

Following her debut on last week's "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," Saraya, formerly known as WWE's Paige, looks set to become an important part of the company's programming moving forward. As such, she wants to make sure that the commentators know how to pronounce her name the correct way. AEW's new recruit took to social media on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, and reshared a gif depicting an office employee having a raging meltdown. In the accompanying caption, she joked about reacting in a similar fashion if the announcers get her name wrong.

"Me coming over to @OfficialTAZ and @ShutUpExcalibur on commentary tonight if I hear saRYEa," she tweeted, seemingly in reference to her name being mispronounced when she debuted. Neither announcer has responded to the tweet as of this writing.

This isn't the first time that Saraya has brought up the mispronunciation of her name in recent times. Last Friday, she spelled it out on Twitter — noting that it's pronounced "Sir-rey-uh" — in an effort to clear up any confusion ahead of her next appearance on AEW television.

The former WWE Superstar is slated to address the AEW viewership on this week's "Dynamite," presumably explaining her reason for joining the promotion and revealing what her plans are. It remains to be seen if Saraya will compete in the squared circle again, but she does look set to be involved in a storyline with Britt Baker's faction. Saraya teased a match with Baker earlier this year, but it's currently unknown if she's cleared to compete after retiring through injury in 2018.