It’s still not clear just what Paige’s next move will be following the expiration of her WWE contract earlier this month, aside from a few scheduled appearances on the horizon, including Starrcast V. But if one opportunity comes her way, the former WWE Divas Champion has indicated she will not hesitate to take it.

On Twitter Monday morning, Paige responded to a tweet from Sportskeeda’s Riju Dasgupta regarding a potential match with one of AEW’s top women’s stars. In an interview with Dasgupta that was published today, Baker expressed her desire to wrestle Paige, or if nothing else, be at ringside for a potential match involving the WWE star. She would go on to refer to a potential matchup between the two as a “dream match.”

“Sign me up,” Paige tweeted, complete with a contract emoji. “I love me some Britt Baker.”

While Paige has been retired since 2018 due to a neck injury, she has teased in-ring return over the last year on social media. It’s unknown if she has been cleared to wrestle again by doctors. As of this writing, there is no word on any interest AEW may have in signing Paige.

As for Baker, though she debuted on the independent scene long after Paige had signed with WWE, the former AEW Women’s World Champion previously wrestled Paige’s mother, Saraya Knight, back in August 2018 for independent promotion Blackcraft Wrestling. Knight defeated Baker in the latter’s hometown of Pittsburgh to win the vacant Blackcraft Women’s Championship in the semi-main event of the show. Of course, that was before Baker rose to prominence as the face of the AEW women’s division. She was most recently seen in action on this past Friday’s episode of “AEW Rampage: Fyter Fest Week 4”, where she and Jamie Hayter defeated Ashley D’Amboise and Skye Blue in tag team action. The duo has also appeared on “AEW Dynamite” the last several weeks, teasing a potential tag team match against rivals Toni Storm and reigning AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa.

