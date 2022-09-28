Tony Khan Poses With NJPW Booker And Top AEW Star

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is set to take on NJPW star Juice Robinson in a Title Eliminator match tonight on "AEW Dynamite." If Robinson wins, he will get a future AEW World Championship match.

Ahead of the big bout, Khan hopped on Twitter to express his excitement by posting an image, presumably from today, of himself hanging out with Moxley and NJPW booker Gedo. In the tweet, Khan said, "The Forbidden Door is opening again tonight in Philadelphia! I can't wait for Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite on TBS tonight! Thank you to everyone who watches AEW! See you tonight on TBS!"

Also set for "AEW Dynamite" tonight will be an ROH World Championship match between newly crowned titleholder Chris Jericho and Bandido. The Interim AEW Women's World Championship will also be on the line as Toni Storm defends against Serena Deeb. Also advertised for the show is Saraya speaking out about her AEW debut, as well as some words from MJF.

In addition to his ROH World Championship match against Bandido, Jericho will be having a JAS Championship Celebration. Things should get interesting here as JAS member Daniel Garcia has expressed dismay over how Jericho has been winning his matches. Jericho nailed Claudio Castagnoli with a low blow followed by the Judas Effect to capture the ROH World Championship on the "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" show on September 21.