Facts About WWE Co-CEO Nick Khan Only Hardcore Fans Know

The path WWE co-CEO Nick Khan — who took on the role with the retirement of Vince McMahon — took to becoming one of the most powerful people in professional wrestling is one unlike any other. Though he only joined WWE in 2020 after a career in the entertainment industry, he quickly earned the trust of Vince McMahon, the company's former chairman and CEO, who hired Khan as WWE President. In the role of President & Chief Revenue Officer, Khan drew the ire of wrestling fans after a mass exodus of talent on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since he'd only recently entered the fold, many wrestling fans believed Khan to be behind the releases in an attempt to increase the profit margin to help facilitate a sale, though Paul "Triple H" Levesque dismissed the idea.

Conspiracy theories also linked Nick Khan to AEW owner Tony Khan, though the two have no relation. With the dog days of the pandemic in the rear-view mirror, Khan has become slightly more visible and available for media, though much is still unknown about him, such as his age. Given his career timeline, fans can assume that Khan falls somewhere between the ages of 45 and 50, though this is merely an estimate. Khan is also married with a family, though he had managed to keep much of his personal life private. He has, however, dropped some interesting nuggets about his past in recent interviews, many of which should help wrestling fans grow to be more at peace with Khan being one of the three most powerful executives in WWE.

Here are nine facts about WWE co-CEO Nick Khan only hardcore fans know.