Tony Khan Hypes What Saraya Has To Say On AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan, like the rest of the wrestling world, is looking forward to what Saraya has to say on tonight's "AEW Dynamite."

"You will hear from Saraya," the AEW President said on the latest edition of "Busted Open Radio." "[Saraya's promo is] one of the things we've advertised to hype people up. We'll definitely hear from her, Saraya, after her arrival last week. And I'm certainly looking forward to that tonight on Dynamite."

Busted Open guest host Mickie James also said she's excited for Saraya. Whether Saraya is cleared for active competition or not, James is excited to see the former "SmackDown" General Manager on television again.

Saraya returned at last week's "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" in Queens, NY, clearing the ring after a four-way match for Toni Storm's Interim AEW Women's World Championship. Storm, Britt Baker, Serena Deeb, and Athena were all dumbfounded by the former WWE Superstar's debut. The former WWE Divas Champion had retired from in-ring competition and resigned herself to managing talent as well as acting as an on-screen authority figure for "WWE SmackDown," before officially parting ways with WWE earlier this year. There is still no word on her medical status ahead of tonight's AEW appearance. It's possible Saraya could update fans on her condition but the content of her promo is still unknown.

Saraya's debut was not without some controversy, as her boyfriend Ronnie Radke trended on social media in regard to his criminal history. Saraya and Radke even joked about the situation on social media.