Becky Lynch And Saraya's Relationship Goes Back Long Before WWE
Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) and Becky Lynch are two of the most well-known women to have ever stepped inside the squared circle. Whether they have teamed together or gone one-on-one, every time Lynch and Saraya have been in the ring together, magic happens, no matter what company they represented. The two were together in WWE "NXT" in 2013 as trainees but didn't work together until the summer of 2015, when they would join forces as Team PCB, alongside Charlotte Flair during the beginning phase of the Diva's Revolution (and later Women's Evolution). After PCB disbanded in late 2015, Lynch and Saraya would have three one-on-one encounters to end that year.
Both women went on to have fantastic careers in WWE. Saraya would form the stable Absolution alongside Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose, while Lynch would go to become a multi-time Women's Champion and main event WrestleMania.
However, before both ladies were known as Saraya/Paige and Becky Lynch and went on to become major stars in the wrestling industry, they made their name together on the independent scene.
Saraya and Becky Lynch's relationship with WWE
Before their days in NXT, Saraya and Lynch worked together on the independent scene. Lynch, then known as Rebecca Knox, managed the team of Saraya (known as Britani Knight on the independent scene) and her mom Saraya Knight as The Knight dynasty in the SHIMMER promotion in 2011. They would never win tag team championship gold in the promotion, but they did compete in a championship match for the Shimmer Tag Team Championship against the Seven Star Sisters (Hiroyo Matsumoto and Misaki Ohata) at Volume 38, which the Knight Dynasty lost. In October 2011 at Volume 42, the Knight Dynasty lost another Shimmer Tag Team Championship match against the champions Ayako Hamada and Ayumi Kurihara when Saraya refused to help Britani, starting a storyline between the mother and daughter duo.
The stable would have a ton of fun with their entrances, as seen by a video uploaded by SHIMMER, where Britani, Saraya, and Knox dance and play to the crowd on their way to the ring.