Becky Lynch And Saraya's Relationship Goes Back Long Before WWE

Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) and Becky Lynch are two of the most well-known women to have ever stepped inside the squared circle. Whether they have teamed together or gone one-on-one, every time Lynch and Saraya have been in the ring together, magic happens, no matter what company they represented. The two were together in WWE "NXT" in 2013 as trainees but didn't work together until the summer of 2015, when they would join forces as Team PCB, alongside Charlotte Flair during the beginning phase of the Diva's Revolution (and later Women's Evolution). After PCB disbanded in late 2015, Lynch and Saraya would have three one-on-one encounters to end that year.

Both women went on to have fantastic careers in WWE. Saraya would form the stable Absolution alongside Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose, while Lynch would go to become a multi-time Women's Champion and main event WrestleMania.

However, before both ladies were known as Saraya/Paige and Becky Lynch and went on to become major stars in the wrestling industry, they made their name together on the independent scene.