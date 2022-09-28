AEW Releases First Saraya T-Shirt

One week after Saraya's dramatic return to wrestling via a surprise entrance on the Grand Slam edition of "AEW Rampage," WWE's former Paige has become part of AEW's merchandising push with a new t-shirt on the company's e-commerce site. The new t-shirt is black with Saraya's name printed in a stylish green and black font. Beneath her name is a tombstone with two red roses laying across the top and the inscription "You Can't Kill Me" across its face. This seemingly goes along with her use of "Zombified" by Falling in Reverse as her AEW theme music.

Saraya's first AEW t-shirt retails for $24.99, and is available in sizes ranging from Small to XXXXX-Large and as either short-sleeve or long-sleeve. As mentioned, Saraya was formerly known as Paige in WWE, and in her AEW debut all she literally had to do was show up. Even that mere act resulted in Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Serena Deeb opting to leave the ring rather than risk a confrontation. She has been absent from in-ring wrestling since 2017 following a neck injury and was mostly seen in a general manager role before her WWE contract expired in July.

Saraya will next be seen on tonight's broadcast of "AEW Dynamite," although a preview of the show gave the impression that she will only be making an appearance and not stepping into the ring quite yet. Considering how big of a deal AEW is treating Saraya's arrival as, it would not be surprising to see her not actually wrestle until Full Gear in November, but that's just a guess.