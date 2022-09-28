Tyler Breeze Announced For Upcoming WWE Appearance

After making his return to "UpUpDownDown" earlier this year, it appears former WWE veteran Tyler Breeze is in line for WWE appearances once again. The company announced via Twitter that Breeze will appear on next week's episode of "The Bump."

Breeze was released by the company in June of last year after making the move back to "NXT" in 2019. Since then, he has stayed out of in-ring action, spending time recovering from lingering injuries and instructing students at the wrestling school he shares with Shawn Spears. Breeze was an integral part of Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown' YouTube channel, most notably for co-hosting the popular "Battle of the Brands" series with Woods himself, and for taking part in popular live streams in the group known as "Da Party."

Breeze's history with WWE dates back to 2010, when he signed with the company and worked in their pre-"NXT" developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling, coming up with the likes of Woods, Big E, and Seth Rollins. He made the transition with FCW over to "NXT" in 2012, reinventing himself as an arrogant male model and becoming one of the standouts of the show's early days before being eventually called up to the main roster. There he saw middling success, but his partnership with Fandango — known as Breezango — became a fan favorite act and is still fondly remembered today.

It's unknown if Breeze has signed a full-time contract with WWE, and it remains to be seen if he intends on stepping back into the squared circle. It's possible that Breeze will address that directly during his upcoming appearance on "The Bump."