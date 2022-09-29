Booker T Comments On Triple H Bringing The Fight Pit To WWE's Main Roster

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has made a career out of having an entertainingly blunt, forward opinion of the pro wrestling world, whether it be on the microphone, on commentary or online. Such was the case on the September 27, 2022 edition of Booker's "Hall of Fame" podcast with co-host "The BOAT" Brad Gilmore. Booker and Gilmore touched on a wide variety of topics, including the unique "Fight Pit" stipulation named for the upcoming match at WWE Extreme Rules between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins.

Gilmore pointed out the true rarity of the MMA-esque stipulation, the most recent example coming out of NXT two years prior, with Riddle coming out on the losing end versus a viciously physical opponent in Timothy Thatcher. The co-host also pointed out that a similar stipulation had been innovated during WWE's Attitude Era, specifically in a feud between "The World's Most Dangerous Man" Ken Shamrock and the late Owen Hart at SummerSlam 1998.

Booker applauded WWE for going a direction that would be well-suited for someone with a MMA background like Riddle, but warned that out-of-the-box stipulations such as the Fight Pit could be hit or miss with the audience: "I'm all about trying to create, putting Riddle in his zone where he's going to be a little more comfortable, so that hopefully they can lean on Riddle to make this thing as best as they can. My thing is, it's wrestling. When you put on a 'wrestling' show, you've got to pull out all the stops ... In a match like this, it can go one of two ways ... it can be good or it can be really bad ... I'm always about the challenge, seeing exactly what we can get out of this thing."

