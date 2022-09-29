JAS' Daniel Garcia Crossing Over To Enemy Faction For Big Tag Match

After weeks of tolerating things he disapproved of, Daniel Garcia finally had enough of Chris Jericho on last night's "AEW Dynamite," standing up to "The Ocho" — Jericho's latest moniker after capturing his eighth world championship at "Grand Slam" — and siding with Bryan Danielson in the process.

The final straw came during the Jericho Appreciation Society's championship celebration. Jericho presented Garcia with a very special gift: a hideous purple bucket hat. Just when it seemed as though Garcia was ready to walk away from the JAS outright, Jericho interrupted, asking the ROH Pure Champion to consider his future words carefully before forcing a decision upon him — Is he a sports entertainer or a wrestler?

At that point, Danielson popped in, encouraging Garcia to make his own choice, whether that meant staying in the JAS or joining up with Blackpool Combat Club. Jericho would then stop Danielson in his tracks, claiming Garcia "belongs to me," a statement Garcia did not take kindly. Garcia got fired up while remembering that they should be entertaining. So he suggested the most entertaining thing he could think of: teaming with Bryan Danielson for a match against Jericho and Sammy Guevara.

The proposed match was confirmed and announced for next week's "AEW Dynamite" in Washington D.C. Also confirmed for the show thus far are include MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta, Darby Allin going one-on-one with Jay Lethal, and new AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed's National Scissoring Day celebration.