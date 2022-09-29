Mustafa Ali Responds To Fan Upset WWE Is Not Going 'All In' On Him

If there's any wrestler who could stand to greatly benefit from Paul "Triple H" Levesque's takeover of WWE creative, it's likely Mustafa Ali. After all, Levesque was the one who listened to the crowd reaction after Ali's performance in the company's 2016 Cruiserweight Classic tournament and signed him. However, Ali has yet to take on as big of a role under the new management regime as many had initially hoped.

Ali himself, however, doesn't appear to be terribly discouraged. He responded to a fan on Twitter asking why the company has not gone "all in" on him by saying "I know why. And I'll knock that s*** down too."

In the past, Ali has been very open about his struggles working for WWE and in the wrestling industry at large as a Muslim performer. Ali publicly requested his release from the company earlier this year, but was denied. The wrestler would later reveal that he had previously tried to talk things out behind the scenes, but to no avail. After that, he took a "sabbatical" and was missing from action for several months before making a return this past April. Since then, Ali has spent much of his time working on "WWE Main Event," the company's taped undercard show, which airs on Peacock and the WWE Network internationally.

Prior to asking for his release, Ali had a shaky run as the leader of the controversial Retribution stable — including the reveal that he was responsible for a strange hacker storyline that was ultimately dropped by the company. The Retribution storyline itself was also eventually dropped, as the group broke up on the pre-show for WWE's Fastlane pay-per-view in 2021.