Ken Shamrock Names WWE Stars He'd Like To Face In The Fight Pit

There are two big-name wrestlers Ken Shamrock would want to take down if he ever found himself inside a steel cage again.

The former UFC fighter-turned-WWE wrestler recently named the two stars after a fan on Twitter asked him about his dream opponents for a Fight Pit Match. Similar to a Steel Cage Match, a Fight Pit Match involves the ring being surrounded by the same cage structure, but a wrestler can only win by submission or knockout — not by pinfall, and not by escaping the cage. Shamrock replied that he'd like to face Kurt Angle or Brock Lesnar in the WWE's Fight Pit, if he were to face one current and one former star in such a match.

WWE announced recently that Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins will face off in an official Fight Pit Match at the Extreme Rules premium live event on October 8. Riddle and Rollins' long-running feud has featured a number of fierce fights inside and outside the ring, including an unexpected brawl at WWE SummerSlam after Riddle made a surprise appearance to confront Rollins, who had previously injured Riddle. The two finally faced off in an official match at WWE's Clash at the Castle event, where Rollins came out on top. Although the official Fight Pit stipulation hasn't been used on the main roster until now, Angle was involved as a special guest referee the one previous time WWE held such a match in "NXT." Riddle also participated in that match, ultimately losing to Timothy Thatcher.

As for Shamrock, he faced off against Owen Hart in SummerSlam 1998 under a similar stipulation, although the match was officially billed as a Lion's Den Match.