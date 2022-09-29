Eddie Kingston Reminds Chris Jericho Of Top WWE Star

While discussing his favorite matches during his tenure in All Elite Wrestling thus far, Chris Jericho had some high praise to share on "AEW Unrestricted" concerning fellow roster member Eddie Kingston.

"Eddie Kingston reminds me of Randy Orton, and I'll tell you the reason why," Jericho said. "Polar opposites in image and gimmick, but neither one of them quite realize just how good they are. They kind of think it's funny to kind of downplay themselves, but they're both so good, and Eddie doesn't quite get it yet."

Jericho shared that he sees great things in Kingston's future after the pair have spent much of 2022 working together. "When he does [get it], he's gonna be a world champion. Not that he doesn't now, but he still has an inner demon. I think those are going away, because he realizes just how good he is, but I saw from the start."

The comments stand in contrast to what Jericho has said publicly about Kingston in the past concerning the two not getting along, though in hindsight it seems as though Jericho was simply adding fuel to their ongoing feud. Now, the current Ring of Honor World Champion counts his match against Kingston at this year's "AEW Revolution" pay-per-view as one of his favorites of the past three years. Kingston himself doesn't think as highly of the matches, telling the "Under the Ring" podcast that he "hated them all" because of his disdain for Jericho. However, it's safe to say he was likely sticking in character here, as well.