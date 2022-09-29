Davey Richards Issues 'Forbidden Door' Challenge To Top AEW/ROH Star

Ring of World Champion Chris Jericho has a new potential challenger.

Chris Jericho captured the ROH gold during "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" on September 21 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, defeating Claudio Castagnoli after hitting him below the belt to win his eight world title. Then, on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," Jericho successfully defended the ROH World Championship against former champion Bandido. Much like his match with Castagnoli, Jericho refused to abide by the Code of Honor and again used underhanded tactics to retain the title. In storyline, Jericho has made it a mission to desecrate the legacy of ROH, and after defeating Bandido, he hit ROH ring announcer Bobby Cruise with the Judas Effect and declared his intention of taking down all former ROH World Champions. Now one of those champions, Davey Richards, has made it clear that he's ready for the call.

"What do ya say, Ring of Honor and Chris Jericho?" Richards tweeted. "Let's crack open that Forbidden Door? Richards vs. Jericho."

Richards captured the ROH World Championship at Best In The World 2011, defeating his longtime tag team partner, Eddie Edwards, for the gold and holding the title for 321 days before losing it to Kevin Steen (now WWE's Kevin Owens). Eventually, Richards and Edwards made their way to Impact Wrestling, where they become five-time Impact World Tag Team Champions. While Edwards remains in Impact, Richards is currently signed to Major League Wrestling, where he is the current MLW National Openweight Champion.

Jericho already has his next title defense scheduled — he'll put the ROH World Championship on the line against Bryan Danielson on the October 12 episode of "Dynamite." There's still one more episode of "Dynamite" to come before then, and two episodes of "AEW Rampage," so it's possible Richards will get his wish.