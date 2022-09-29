Chris Jericho Announces Major ROH Title Defense For 10/12 AEW Dynamite In Toronto

ROH World Champion Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson III is set for the 10/12 episode of "AEW Dynamite" at The Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Canada.

The two veteran wrestlers have won one match apiece against each under the AEW banner, with Jericho picking up the victory at All Out on September 4, and Danielson winning the rematch in an AEW World Title Tournament bout on September 14.

The rubber match was set up on the 9/28 episode of "AEW Dynamite" as Jericho vowed to "desecrate the legacy" of ROH after successfully retaining his ROH World Title against Bandido in the main event. After the match, Jericho emphasized that he plans on defeating every champion that has ever held the "Ring of Jericho" Title and he's going to continue his journey by defeating Danielson in Toronto on October 12.

After challenging Danielson to a match, Jericho doubled down on his intention to erase ROH from the history books.

"I'm going to destroy every Ring of Honor champion, commentator, referee and ring announcer," Jericho said, before dropping ROH announcer Bobby Cruise with a Judas Effect.

Earlier in the night, Jericho referred to him as "the most important ROH champion in history" and "the most honorable man in AEW" while declaring his title reign as the start of a new era for ROH. Jericho had defeated Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Title at the "Dynamite: Grand Slam" special episode at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Prior to Jericho vs. Danielson III on October 12, the two men will share the ring on next week's "AEW Dynamite" in a tag team bout, as Jericho & Sammy Guevara of JAS will wrestle Danielson & Daniel Garcia. The match came about after Garcia, still conflicted about his loyalty to Jericho's stable, agreed to team up with Danielson against his JAS stablemates next week.