Rob Van Dam Announced For New Cannabis Brand

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam is set to launch a cannabis brand in California. Grapefruit USA, Inc. sent out a press release announcing its exclusive partnership with Van Dam that will allow Van Dam's branded cannabis products to hit the California market.

Grapefruit USA, Inc. CEO Bradley J. Yourist explained why aligning with RVD made sense in the press release.

"Our industry has matured over the past several years, and that maturation has fundamentally focused success in the retail marketplace around effective product branding. There is a lot of competition for product shelf space in retail stores. Retailers look to the brands that are likely to generate the most sales, and the well-known cannabis brands are the ones that consumers will choose. Our strategic partnership with Rob Van Dam and his team is a natural fit. Rob is a cannabis pioneer with a large and loyal following. His cannabis brand, RVD, has an advantage that other cannabis products lack and fits the new 'Cannabis 3.0' environment, which is all about creating exciting and popular branded cannabis and hemp-based products."

RVD has long been an advocate for marijuana use. During an appearance on the "Foundation Radio podcast" earlier this year, he revealed that he first got into cannabis due to peer pressure but has never looked back. He credits Jimmy Backlund, formerly known as Jimmy Del Ray in WWE, with getting him to smoke his first joint.

Van Dam certainly isn't the first wrestling icon to get into the cannabis industry. Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently partnered with HYMAN Cannabis to launch the Jackknife strain and legendary boxer Mike Tyson launched a cannabis line inspired by Ric Flair earlier this year.