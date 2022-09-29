WWE's Titus O'Neil Helping Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts In Tampa

WWE Superstar and Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil is teaming up with Metropolitan Ministries to help some of those who have been affected by Hurricane Ian. On Wednesday, Ian made landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm. According to the Washington Post, more than 2.3 million customers were still without power in Florida as of Thursday evening. The hurricane is now set for another U.S. landfall on Friday near Charleston, South Carolina.

Starting Friday and over the weekend, O'Neil, the World Kitchen team, the Metro kitchen team, local restauranter and co-founder of Next Level Brands Hospitality Jeff Gigante, philanthropist Tony March, and a "small army of local volunteers" will be distributing meals for people in need at the Metropolitan Ministries Pasco in Holiday, Florida.

The mission is to serve 15,000 hot meals and 10,000 cold meals. There will also be a charging station for phones, bottled water, bagged lunches, and a non-perishable food box drive-through.

For his humanitarian efforts, O'Neil was the 2020 Warrior Award recipient. O'Neil is the founder of the non-profit organization The Bullard Family Foundation. The organization's main goal is to provide families everywhere with "moments, programs, and resources to help build character and improve outcomes in their community."

The former WWE Tag Team Champion last competed in the ring on the November 9th, 2020, episode of "Raw." O'Neill lost a match to United States Champion Bobby Lashley in less than two minutes. His last "Raw" match before that was a Money in the Bank Qualifying Last Chance Gaunlet in April 2020.