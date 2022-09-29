Melina Responds To Praise From Bret Hart

Melina has been in the wrestling business for over 20 years, beginning her in-ring career in 2001 and making it to WWE's main roster in 2005. While in WWE, Melina found herself working as a manager for the successful WWE tag team known as MNM. Later in her career, she won the WWE Women's Championship on three occasions and the WWE Divas Championship twice. Melina has wrestled and worked alongside many WWE legends and one of those legends, WWE Hall of Famer and seven-time world champion Bret Hart has praised Melina and her abilities in the past. While appearing on "MCW Backstage Pass", Melina opened up about how Hart's praises made her feel and responded to those who are not huge fans of his.

"Incredible," Melina said. "Some people could hate Bret. A lot of people love him and I love him because he is a nice person. He does teach and he's given his life and his heart to wrestling. Him and his entire family and I have so much respect for that and I do believe he deserves his credit and to have him ... say that, means the world to me."

Hart has been known to share his honest opinions on wrestlers. Perhaps most famously, Hart stated that Goldberg's wrestling work rate was a "0/10."

Melina continued discussing how much Hart's praise meant to her.

"Him saying that – I could never wrestle again and I'll be okay," she said.

However, Melina has continued wrestling, most notably taking part in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble where she was eliminated by Sasha Banks.

