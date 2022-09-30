Update On Lio Rush Injury And When He'll Return To Action

Lio Rush announced via Twitter on Thursday morning that he's clear to return to the ring. The former WWE Superstar simply tweeted "cleared" in all-caps.

Hours after his tweet, Revolution Pro announced Rush as the fifth entrant in its British J Cup tournament on October 22. The other entrants announced thus far are Connor Mills, Will Kaven, Leon Slater, and Robbie X. The British J Cup will be taking place at The Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage, England. Last year's winner of the British J Cup was current Impact star "Speedball" Mike Bailey.

Rush hasn't wrestled since night two of PWG's Battle of Los Angeles event on January 30. During his match against Buddy Matthews, Rush dislocated his left shoulder. Rush noted the injury was a "clean dislocation."

Rush was signed with AEW from September 2021 until his contract expired in February. He previously appeared with the company in May 2020 as the "joker" in the Casino Battle Royale at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Before AEW, Rush was signed with WWE from 2017 to 2020. WWE released him in April 2020 as part of its COVID-19 budget cuts. Rush is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

Before his injury in January, one of Rush's last matches was on NJPW Strong, where he teamed with Rocky Romero to face The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Issacs). As noted, during an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc., the former AEW star teased that he will have a match with five-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada once he's healed.