WWE SmackDown Preview (9/30): Bayley In Action, Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa Team Up

Tonight's "WWE SmackDown" will continue to build towards the Extreme Rules premium live event, and Damage CTRL's reign of dominance is set to be on display once more. Bayley's faction have been causing problems on every show since they debuted, and it's Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi who have been trying to deal with them on the blue brand. Tonight, Shotzi gets the chance to take them on directly, as she competes in her first televised match since August 26th. Her opponent is Bayley herself, who is preparing for her upcoming ladder match against Bianca Belair.

Last week saw Sami Zayn officially named the Honorary Uce by Roman Reigns, complete with his very own shirt, and after defeating AJ Styles on "WWE Raw," Zayn will be back in action tonight, teaming up with Solo Sikoa against Madcap Moss and Ricochet. Last week the four men ended up in a backstage brawl that saw The Bloodline leave their upcoming opponents laying.

Another issue from the previous episode of "SmackDown" set to be resolved tonight is the one between Hit Row and Los Lotharios (Angel and Humberto) as they will also be facing off in a tag team match. Los Lotharios attacked Top Dolla and Ashante "Thee" Adonis backstage during Hit Row's VIP watch party, and Hit Row now aims for some payback.

Tonight's episode is also expected to see WWE working with a slightly smaller roster than usual due to the effects of Hurricane Ian in Florida, with certain members of the roster likely being unable to travel due to the weather.