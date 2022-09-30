Chris Jericho Reveals Dangerous Move He Told Eddie Kingston To Hit Him With

AEW fans may remember that the Chris Jericho/Eddie Kingston match from AEW Revolution 2022 started with Jericho being dropped right on his head. Appearing on "AEW Unrestricted," Jericho revealed the move was by design.

"I was like 'We're on first. I want you to just dump me on my head,'" Jericho said. "And it was a terrible bump, it was terrible. I've only taken one other bump like that in my life, taken from our broadcast colleague Taz back when I was 25 years old. And I'll never do it again. Was it scary? Yeah it was scary, but it was also like, I want to start the show off by making people go 'Holy s***. What the f*** just happened?' And once we did that, it changed the dynamic of everything. I'm an artist. I'll take the risk. That's what we do.

"I will never take another bump like that again, but I never thought I'd take a fluorescent lightbulb to the head from Nick Gage last year. But once again, why did I do it? Because the story warranted it. That's why we did Barbed Wire Everywhere this year. It's not just a bunch of guys falling in barbed wire cause we're marks. It's because the story worked. And it really made a difference to do things that way. That's what I think keeps my longevity, or keeps me where I think I should be, because I understand that the story leads you."