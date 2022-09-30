Chris Jericho Reveals Dangerous Move He Told Eddie Kingston To Hit Him With
AEW fans may remember that the Chris Jericho/Eddie Kingston match from AEW Revolution 2022 started with Jericho being dropped right on his head. Appearing on "AEW Unrestricted," Jericho revealed the move was by design.
"I was like 'We're on first. I want you to just dump me on my head,'" Jericho said. "And it was a terrible bump, it was terrible. I've only taken one other bump like that in my life, taken from our broadcast colleague Taz back when I was 25 years old. And I'll never do it again. Was it scary? Yeah it was scary, but it was also like, I want to start the show off by making people go 'Holy s***. What the f*** just happened?' And once we did that, it changed the dynamic of everything. I'm an artist. I'll take the risk. That's what we do.
"I will never take another bump like that again, but I never thought I'd take a fluorescent lightbulb to the head from Nick Gage last year. But once again, why did I do it? Because the story warranted it. That's why we did Barbed Wire Everywhere this year. It's not just a bunch of guys falling in barbed wire cause we're marks. It's because the story worked. And it really made a difference to do things that way. That's what I think keeps my longevity, or keeps me where I think I should be, because I understand that the story leads you."
Jericho's Storyline With Kingston Didn't Go As Planned
One thing that did change, however, was the original plans for the storyline between Jericho and Kingston, with Jericho hinting that things could've gone differently.
"The plan was going to be me and Eddie, who can't win the big one, then he does, and then we maybe become partners," Jericho said. "But then I got hurt. I had a pulmonary embolism in December 2021. I had to push back the match. Then Eddie broke his orbital bone, which pushed back the match. So now we're just trying to figure stuff up to do to keep it hot. And he brings up this thing with Santana and Ortiz about 'Jericho is holding you back.' And then it suddenly becomes 'What if those guys stay with Eddie Kingston? What if I turn on them? What I start a whole new thing?'
"And Danny Garcia, Ang, and Daddy Magic were involved with Eddie, and they're involved with me. And Danielson wanted to take Daniel Garcia away, and I was like 'Why take Danny away from those two? It would suck for those two. Those three should stay together, and those three come with me. And I'll keep Jake, cause he's the heater. Sammy's already gone. We've got a whole new thing! It's called the Jericho Appreciation Society.' 'Oh that's a terrible name. That sucks' ... Just shut up. I know it's going to work."
