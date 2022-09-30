Behind-The-Scenes Insight Regarding AEW's Interest In Candice LeRae

Candice LeRae is back on the WWE roster after being in demand during her free agency. LeRae returned to the company during the September 26 episode of "RAW" defeating Nikki A.S.H. After the match, LeRae appeared backstage with "RAW" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka with the three ending up trading barbs with Damage CTRL.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that while LeRae was a free agent, there were those in AEW who made a push for the promotion to sign her. The report notes that once Vince McMahon was out of the picture in WWE and Paul "Triple H" Levesque secured the Chief Content Officer role, the dynamic changed. LeRae's husband, Johnny Gargano, ended up returning to the promotion, and LeRae followed suit.

The report also notes that the impression given from LeRae's run-in with Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY is that it'll lead to a women's WarGames Match at Survivor Series. LeRae would be on the side of Belair, Bliss, and Asuka, while Damage CTRL would need to flush out their ranks. Time will tell if that is indeed the plan, but as of now, there is no word on who could join Bayley, Kai, and SKY.

LeRae became a free agent back in May five months after Gargano decided not to re-sign with the company in late 2021. LeRae and Gargano had been a part of the "NXT" brand for several years and during her time in "NXT," LeRae captured the NXT Tag Team Championship along with Indi Hartwell. The two had been part of The Way faction alongside Gargano and current Money In The Bank holder, Theory.