WWE Reportedly Preparing For 'Daddy Ass' Chants At Upcoming Raw

In anticipation of their 25th anniversary celebration for D-Generation X at a future "Monday Night Raw," WWE is preparing for the possibility that "Daddy Ass" chants may become a part of the festivities.

Were the crowd to acknowledge former DX member Billy Gunn with any references to his current spot in AEW as the cornerman for World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed, WWE will "be ready," according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. While details as to what that might mean were scarce, WWE has shut down unwanted crowd reactions before with audio muffled for the television broadcast or by piping in more fitting audience response.

The faint possibility exists that Gunn could somehow find his way into a WWE ring as a major unannounced surprise. However, that seems unlikely at this point. While AEW boss Tony Khan did allow some of the company's talent to tape interviews for a John Cena tribute in June, the relationship between companies has grown frosty recently for a number of reasons. Then again, in this new Triple H era of WWE, what if the company just allows the fans to acknowledge Billy Gunn, even as a member of a competing roster, rather than squash it?

The DX reunion will take place on October 10 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and will include three former WWE Superstars who remain active in the company's operation: Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Shawn Michaels and "Road Dogg" Brian James. Sean "X-Pac" Waltman confirmed that he will be in attendance for the gathering, although, at this point, he doesn't see himself getting further involved in WWE.

The missing Gunn left WWE in 2015 and has been with AEW since 2019. As of late, his "Daddy Ass" nickname has been incorporated into the "Scissor me" catchphrase of Max Caster and Anthony Bowens much to fan's delight.