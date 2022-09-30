Matt Hardy Is Happy To See Former WWE Star Getting Second Chance In AEW

Saraya signed to AEW following her contract expiring with WWE in July, marking the first time she works with another major promotion. Saraya aligned herself with the babyface side of the roster as she saved Athena and Interim AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm from a beatdown from Britt Baker, Serena Deeb, Rebel, and Jamie Hayer. Two-time Divas Champion Saraya has suffered through issues in the past, both mental and physical, and AEW star and former 10-time WWE Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy discussed Saraya receiving a second chance.

"Huge contributor in terms of star power for the women's division," Hardy said while on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy." "If she ends up being physically okay and she can wrestle on like, a part time basis, at least, you know, physically interact with the other females is going to be a huge boost for the division, you know? She, she was truly one of the cornerstones of the initial women's revolution ... I'm just very happy when people get that second chance they were originally denied. I think it's a very important deal and it's paramount that they get that opportunity."

While in WWE, Saraya suffered a possibly career-ending injury when Sasha Bank kicked the former Paige in the back during a WWE Live Event in late 2017. On the "Raw" after WrestleMania 34, Saraya announced that she was done competing inside of a ring moving forward, and she has not since the announcement was made. Wrestling was not the only role she took part in while with WWE, however, as she was commonly on "WWE Backstage," was a manager for Asuka and Kairi Sane, a tag team known as the Kabuki Warriors, and in 2018, Saraya acted as the General Manager on "SmackDown."