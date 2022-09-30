Bayley Makes Bold Claim About Match She Wants At WWE Survivor Series

There appears to be more buzz for a certain November premium live event than there has been in years past since WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque revealed to The Ringer that WarGames will be back for this year's Survivor Series event. Bayley, for her part, has made her choice about which match she'd prefer to have at Survivor Series.

During an appearance on WWE's "Die Woche," Bayley was asked who she'd want to join her and the rest of her Damage CTRL stable for a potential WarGames match.

"I'm gonna go with Rhea Ripley, doesn't seem like she has any fear right now and I like it, and I am going to take Tamina," Bayley said. "She has the most experience, she's got literally nothing to lose, and I know she'll drink with me when we're done, have a couple shots of tequila ... I got a scar from that superkick on my shoulder."

Bayley was then asked if she'd rather win the "Raw" Women's Championship at Extreme Rules on October 8, where she's set to challenge Bianca Belair for the title in a Ladder Match, and go on to face whoever the "SmackDown" Women's Champion is at Survivor Series, or perform in the WarGames match.

"I would much rather do WarGames because that's something I've never done before, and I want to do everything in the WWE," Bayley said. "So I would definitely want to do WarGames instead. No offense to Liv and Ronda." Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey will compete for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship at Extreme Rules.