Chelsea Green Reveals Drunk Purchase Matt Cardona Made

Matt Cardona's love of collecting action figures is well known, but he is also a big fan of the Disney theme parks. Chelsea Green revealed to "GAW TV" just how passionate he is and how, after too many drinks, he may end up ordering Mickey Mouse artwork for the house, to which she does "not feel a connection."

"This one, Matt came home from Disney, like EPCOT's Food & Wine Festival drunk, he had ordered this," Gren said, pointing at a painting. "I said to him, 'Just so you know, moving forward art is a choice that [we] both have to make. You have to, for your house, both feel a connection to it.'"

Even though she doesn't like it, Green went out of her way to surprise him with a matching painting that features both Mickey and Minnie Mouse, with subtle nods to their real lives.

"I actually found the artist who made this, and asked him if he could do a custom piece for me," she said. "And if you look closely, Mickey's tail is a star for America, and Minnie's tail is a maple leaf."

The two of them spend a lot of time at the parks, with other Disney fans such as Cody and Brandi Rhodes, but Green made it clear that she is "a normal level Disney lover," unlike the GCW star.

"Matt is the crazy one, he's a crazy like five out of five Disney fan, he knows everything. Not about Disney movies, but like about the parks, it's insanity."

