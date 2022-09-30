Rhea Ripley Names WWE Hall Of Famer She Looked Up To

WWE superstar Rhea Ripley is nearing her 26th birthday, meanwhile, she has already established herself as the first-ever "NXT UK" Women's Champion, an "NXT" Women's Champion, a Women's Tag Team Champion, a "Raw" Women's Champion, and now finds herself in a unique role in The Judgement Day stable. The story of the faction continues growing, and each week, Ripley shows a dominant and manipulative side to evoke the nastiest heel persona she possibly can. Being such a powerful, strong woman will naturally get her paralleled to Hall of Famers like Beth Phoenix and Chyna, but Ripley tells Fox Sports that she welcomes it.

"It's been a growing experience of just finding out who I am as a person and showing that off to the world. Growing up, I looked at people like Beth Phoenix. She was different, she was built different, big, beefy and she had muscles and she was going out there and obliterating anyone in her path. That's someone I looked up to. So, to sort of be put into that role where now I've put in the time and effort into the gym and made my body into this weapon of mass destruction as well, but to not only do that within myself, but prove to everyone that they should be comfortable in their own skin and not care about what people think ... I think that's really special."

Despite having a significant role in The Judgement Day and the narrative the group plays out, Ripley hasn't had an official match since the June 6, 2022 "Raw" when she defeated Doudrop, Alexa Bliss, and Liv Morgan in a four-way #1 contenders match. She would reveal via social media that time away from the ring was necessary to heal a "brain/teeth" injury she was suffering from.