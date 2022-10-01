Bayley Comments On How Her Body Is Adjusting To WWE Return

Bayley detailed what she's noticed about her body's attempt to transition back into the WWE lifestyle. The former "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion was forced to sit on the sidelines for more than a year due to a torn ACL. She made her return at SummerSlam back in July and she wasn't alone. Bayley was joined by Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. The trio is now known as Damage CTRL.

While Bayley may be back in the swing of things, she admits that things haven't been easy upon making her return to action. She explained why there's been an adjustment period during an appearance on "The Five Count" podcast.

"It has been pretty hard, to be honest," Bayley admitted. "It's been a lot of fun and I've been doing things that I've never done before and it's been an honor being on all the shows, just running wild on all the shows, but my body is so confused. I was home for a year rehabbing and now it's like, 'Oh wait, you still do this? Do you still wrestle? Do you still travel like a mad woman?' So, now that my body and my immune system is catching up to the travel schedule again I'll be alright. WWE lifestyle is so wild, but I've been having such a great time."

Bayley is set for her first televised title match since returning from her injury. She will challenge Bianca Belair for the "Raw" Women's Championship in a Ladder Match at Extreme Rules on October 8.

