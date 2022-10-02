Chris Jericho Muses About His Impact On AEW's Success

As the first-ever AEW World Champion and the biggest name the company had on the roster in its early days, it's undeniable that Chris Jericho has played a major role in AEW's success. Jericho was a guest on the latest episode of the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast and spoke with co-hosts Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone about his impact on the rise of America's second-largest wrestling company.

"The company wasn't built around me but, at the risk of sounding egotistical, if there was no Chris Jericho, I don't know if the company would have gotten off the ground as quickly as it did," Jericho said.

"I say that because I think at the time I was the only national kind of superstar name that was involved," he added. "Keep in mind, no one really knew Cody at that point ... and as much buzz as Kenny [Omega] and Matt and Nick Jackson had, they were still mostly just kind of regional guys. They were worldwide stars, but when it comes to national TV in the States, they didn't have any experience for that." Jericho went on to say that he likely had an effect on TNT offering the company a television deal, a key aspect that allowed AEW to get off the ground.

AEW's TV deal was announced in May 2019, just four months after the formation of the company. AEW held several live events before "AEW Dynamite" premiered on TNT on October 2, 2019. The company announced a special episode of "Dynamite" will take place this week to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the show.

