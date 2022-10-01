Freddie Prinze Jr. Believes This WWE Star, Not Roman Reigns, Is 'Lead' Of SmackDown

Freddie Prinze Jr. has a hunch that Roman Reigns isn't, in fact, the head of the table on WWE's "SmackDown."

On the latest episode of Prinze Jr.'s "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, the actor and former WWE creative team member said that although Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, there's another star on the roster he feels is leading the charge each week.

"No one will believe me when I say this, but Sami Zayn is the lead of 'Friday Night SmackDown,' he is, " Prinze Jr. said. "He's the Cary Grant of this movie; he's the Clark Gable of this movie. Dare I say he's the 90s Freddie Prinze Jr. of that movie."

Prinze Jr. made the statement while discussing the opening segment of the September 23 episode of "SmackDown," when Reigns gifted Zayn an "Honorary Uce" t-shirt, symbolizing his acceptance into The Bloodline faction. The segment has been lauded during the past week as one of the show's most entertaining promos on "SmackDown" in some time, with former WWE commentator Renee Paquette calling it "a huge moment" for the show's top storyline.

Prinze Jr. made it clear that he agrees. "I loved this," he said. "I thought it was so great."

Prinze Jr. also made a tongue-in-cheek comparison between Zayn and a list of legendary Hollywood actors, calling Zayn "the greatest performer in the world."

"There's Marlon Brando, there's Bette Davis, and there's Sami Zayn," Prinze Jr. said with a laugh. "And that's not even in the right order."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling with Freddie" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.