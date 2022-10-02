Eric Bischoff Says The AEW Audience Has 'Deteriorated'

"AEW Dynamite" has been performing well in recent times. The show gained over 1 million viewers several weeks in a row, especially in the aftermath of the fallout from the All Out pay-per-view. That said, Eric Bischoff doesn't consider AEW's ratings boost as a sign of success. During the latest episode of "Strictly Business," the former WCW executive stated that the uptick in viewers doesn't equate to substantial growth.

"They did some of their highest numbers... Okay, so they improved their weekly averages by about 50 to 75,000 people?"

When asked if some growth was better than a drop, Bischoff described it as a "rounding error" and stated that the company hasn't experienced any significant growth. "Let's turn the corner and see if the car wreck is on the side of the highway and if they've cleaned it up yet."

According to Bischoff, AEW has failed to attract a much bigger audience due to the lack of "compelling television" being produced by the promotion. He also described the recent ratings boost as a "blip" as the most recent episode of "Dynamite" dropped below 1 million viewers. Per Figure Four Online, this was the show's lowest rating since August 17.

The WWE Hall of Famer went on to say that there has been no "renewed interest" in AEW's product "year over year." Furthermore, he believes that the fan base has "deteriorated" as the company only produces television that appeals to its core audience instead of aiming to pull in some fresh eyes.

Some people within the AEW camp have also been critical of the ratings. Jim Ross questioned the "Grand Slam" numbers, despite the event being promoted as must-see viewing with lots of top stars and title matches on display.