Tony Khan Comments On AEW Dynamite's Latest Strong Viewership

An old wrestling luminary once said "controversy creates cash," and Tony Khan is living that experience right now. The All Elite Wrestling Owner and CEO took to Twitter to thank fans for the recent ratings boost that the promotion has received.

"Last night marked the first time since Oct 2021 that Dynamite's had 3 straight weeks over 1 million viewers!" Khan tweeted.

It's also the 15th straight week of "Dynamite" placing in the top two programs on Wednesday nights in the 18-49 demographic. Wednesday night's episode was propelled by the fallout from the suspension-inducing locker room brawl that involved CM Punk, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and others.

Khan was not only pleased with the commercial success of Wednesday's Dynamite but the creative success as well, saying last night's show was "one of my favorite shows we've ever done." Khan once again touted their ratings success and thanked the fans, promising another strong show on Friday for "AEW Rampage."

Wednesday's "Dynamite" didn't only rely on the cloud of mystery surrounding the AEW World Championship and the AEW World Trios Titles, as well as the crowning of new Trios Champions and the start of a world title tournament. The Buffalo, New York crowd, as well as viewers at home, were excited for the ROH Pure Championship Match between champion Wheeler Yuta and hometown challenger Daniel Garcia. Garcia not only won the title in his hometown but also won the respect of his wrestling idol Bryan Danielson, much to the chagrin of Garcia's Jericho Appreciation Society boss Chris Jericho.